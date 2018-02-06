JCJC baseball ranked No. 1 entering 2018 season

Jones County Junior College has dominated in head coach Chris Kirtland’s first two seasons.

The Bobcats captured the 2016 NJCAA Division II World Series title, followed by a 46-4 campaign last year.

JCJC enters 2018’s season-opener against Southwest Tennessee ranked No. 1 in NJCAA poll. The Bobcats welcome the challenge of playing with a target on their backs.

“The way we look at it is, there’s no other option than to do your best to find success,” Kirtland said. “It’s there, the work ethic doesn’t change, the approach really doesn’t change as far as what we’re doing at practice and how we prepare for the game. We wouldn’t have it any other way. As I’ve heard some of the best say, there’s no other option than to be the best. That’s what our plan is and hopefully these guys can execute this season.”

