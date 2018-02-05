Applications available for Hattiesburg Mayor's Youth Council

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker's office announced Monday that applications are now being accepted for 2018 Mayor's Youth Council from high school students that reside inside the city limits. (Photo source: WDAM)

"One aspiration we have for our administration is to engage and cultivate a generation of young leaders who love Hattiesburg and want to leave it better than they found it,” said Barker. “Mayor’s Youth Council is a longstanding program that helps accomplish that vision, and we look forward to seeing this next class of students shape Hattiesburg for the better, both today and long into the future."

Council members will participate in community service, meetings and programs.

Applications can be downloaded online at www.hattiesburgms.com/myc and must be turned into a guidance counselor, the Mayor’s Office at City Hall (200 Forrest Street) or submitted online. The deadline to apply is Friday, Feb. 16, and selected applicants will be notified by Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The Mayor's Youth Council's mission is to serve as youth ambassadors for the City of Hattiesburg while giving students the opportunity to develop leadership and citizenship skills, according to the press release. Participants also get the chance to promote, recognize and advocate on behalf of issues and initiatives that impact the lives that impact young people in Hattiesburg.

For more information, interested applicants can call 601-545-4501.

