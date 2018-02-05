Forrest County board pledges $5K for Hattiesburg High baseball trip

The team recently received an invite to the National High School Invitational to be held at the end of March in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo source: WDAM)

Members and coaches from the Hattiesburg High School baseball team came to the Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

The team recently received an invite to the National High School Invitational to be held at the end of March in Cary, North Carolina.

The tournament brings 16 of the top prep teams in the country to compete against each other in what has become the premiere event on the high school baseball calendar.



The board pledged $5,000 to help cover the estimated $10,000 in transportation costs for the trip.

"As a teacher and as a coach you try to do what's best for your students, for your kids, because they become your kids," said Brent Barham, HHS assistant coach. "I feel like this trip that we're taking them on is not just going to help these three who already know where they're going in their future, but also for their other teammates."

The group has raised nearly $10,000 so far from parents and boosters to cover the other expenses not related to transportation.

The Hattiesburg High team is ranked 8th in the 2018 Perfect Game High School Preview Index.

The group was to meet with the Hattiesburg's Chief Administrative Officer Ann Jones after the board meeting.

