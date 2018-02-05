Two credit card fraud suspects wanted by HPD

Hattiesburg police are searching for two credit card fraud suspects. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg police are searching for two credit card fraud suspects.

The two suspects allegedly used a stolen credit card to make two transactions at the Target on Highway 98 in Hattiesburg on Jan. 23, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

If you have any information regarding the crime or suspects, please contact HPD at 601-545-4971.

