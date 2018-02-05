Hattiesburg police searching for credit card fraud suspects

Hattiesburg police are searching for two credit card fraud suspects. (Photo source: HPD)

Hattiesburg police are searching for two credit card fraud suspects.

Two suspects completed three transactions using a stolen credit card at Walmart on US Highway 49 in Hattiesburg on Dec. 17, 2017, according to HPD. The identities of the suspects are not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HPD at 601-545-4971.

