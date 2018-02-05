Soldiers at Camp Shelby train ahead of mobilization

The Mississippi National Guard’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and First Army’s 177th Spearhead Brigade were visited by Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles Monday. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Mississippi National Guard’s 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team and First Army’s 177th Spearhead Brigade were visited by the Mississippi Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles Monday.

Boyles visited Camp Shelby to to observe premobilization training.

“With the more reps you can get, the more natural it comes to you when you really have to use those skills in a contentious environment,” Boyles said. “It’s important to get the reps here first and get comfortable with the systems, so when we get into our training at Fort Bliss, Texas, those things will come naturally.

Boyles gave credit to the employers of the soldiers for allowing them to train.

“When these young men and women are putting on the uniform and going somewhere, they’re taking their families, and communities, and their employers with them," he said.

The soldiers will head to Fort Bliss, Texas in March, according to the press release.

