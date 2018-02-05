Deadline for claims in Western Union scam settlement approaching

The deadline for filing claims for money lost in a Western Union scam is May 31, 2018. (Photo source: AG's office)

The deadline for Mississippians to file a claim for compensation in a Western Union scam is approaching.

You may be eligible for compensation if you were victim of a fraud-induced transfer between Jan. 1, 2004, and Jan. 19, 2017, according to the Mississippi Attorney General's office. The deadline to file a claim is May 31, 2018.

A fraudulent transfer would include scammers getting victims to wire money after making them believe it was for a lottery, family emergency, online dating and other tactics.

The compensation will come from a $585 million settlement with Mississippi and 49 other states, the District of Columbia and Western Union. If you reported to Western Union or any government agency that you were a victim, you will receive complaint form in the mail with instructions.

If you have not previously filed a complaint, you may still eligible for compensation and can visit westernunionremission.com or call 1-844-319-2124 for information on how to file a claim.

“For years, Western Union allowed scammers to use its money transfer system to get payments from victims, even though they received hundreds of thousands of complaints about money transfers that were induced by fraud and deceit,” said Attorney General Jim Hood. “Because they chose to ignore the problem instead of implementing policies and procedures to better protect consumers, they are now having to reimburse consumers for these loses.”

All completed claims forms must be mailed back to the settlement administrator by May 31, 2018. The Attorney General’s Office encourages Mississippians to reach out to our Consumer Protection Division if they have questions or concerns at 1-800-281-4418 or aginfo@ago.state.ms.us.

