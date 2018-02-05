Escaped George Co. inmate in custody

The inmate who escaped from the George County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend is back in custody.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections announced Wednesday morning that Eugene Robinson is in custody. Officials said further details will be released later in the day.

According to a report from WCBI, Robinson was shot by a carjacking victim Wednesday morning in Webster County. WCBI reports the victim is a concealed carry permit holder and fired at Robinson as he drove away with his vehicle.

Escaped inmate now back in custody. https://t.co/5k4CKT4UAI — Ryan Moore (@RyanMooreMS) February 7, 2018

According to MDOC, Robinson, 37, tied up a corrections officer and stole the officer’s pickup truck Saturday night.

Crime Stoppers offered a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to Robinson’s capture.

Robinson is serving 30 years in prison for armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County. He has been in prison since 2003, according to MDOC.

