Crime Stoppers offering reward for information on escaped inmate

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the capture of an inmate who escaped from the George County Regional Correctional Facility over the weekend.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said Eugene Robinson, 37, tied up a corrections officer and stole the officer’s pickup truck Saturday night.

The truck is a champagne 2000 model GMC Sonoma with the Greene County license plate GF7 315.

Robinson is 6-foot-1 and weighs around 230 pounds. Authorities say he has tattoos on his arms, chest and back.

Robinson is serving 30 years in prison for armed robbery in Choctaw County and burglary in Oktibbeha County. He has been in prison since 2003, according to MDOC.

If you have any information on Robinson’s whereabouts, please contact MDOC at 662-745-6611 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

