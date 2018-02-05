USM legend Hugh Laurin Pepper dies at 88

Southern Miss legend Hugh Laurin Pepper passed away on Sunday morning. He was 88-years-old.

Pepper played football for Mississippi Southern – then known as the Southerners – in 1952 and 1953, rushing for 1,191 yards in his first season.

The 1977 Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame inductee also threw the first no-hitter in school history for the USM baseball team.

Pepper spent 29 years as the head coach of Ocean Springs football, compiling a record of 189-81-3.

