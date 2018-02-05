Brian Dozier speaks at USM Dugout Club Banquet

The Southern Miss Dugout Club held its 15th annual banquet at the Thad Cochran Center on Saturday.

Countless stories were told by USM baseball coach Scott Berry, former WDAM sports anchor Mitch Williams and former Golden Eagle Brian Dozier.

Dozier was the featured key note speaker at the event, and spoke profoundly about his time at Southern Miss, his professional baseball career with the Minnesota Twins and his faith.

The USM alum just wrapped up his sixth season with the Twins – winning an American League Gold Glove award and helping Minnesota to the MLB playoffs.

Even during a hectic major league season, Dozier said he still found time to keep up with the Golden Eagles during their school-record 50-win season.

“I work out down at Southern Miss so I get to see these guys all the time,” Dozier said. “Coach Berry and I are very close so he keeps me updated on how they’re doing and that kind of thing. I remember last year during the regional I was in Seattle watching on my computer. I was definitely keeping up with them, always have, always will. Hoping for a good year.”

