Brian Dozier speaks at USM Dugout Club Banquet

Southern Miss legend Hugh Laurin Pepper passed away on Sunday morning. He was 88-years-old. Pepper played football for Mississippi Southern – then known as the Southerners – in 1952 and 1953, rushing for 1,191 yards in his first season.More >>
The Southern Miss Dugout Club held its 15th annual banquet at the Thad Cochran Center on Saturday. Countless stories were told by USM baseball coach Scott Berry, former WDAM sports anchor Mitch Williams and former Golden Eagle Brian Dozier. Dozier was the featured key note speaker at the event, and spoke profoundly about his time at Southern Miss, his professional baseball career with the Minnesota Twins and his faith.More >>
