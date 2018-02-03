Southern Miss picks up 1st C-USA road victory of season

Junior guard Tyree Griffin led four University of Southern Mississippi players into double figures with 21 points and the Golden Eagles picked up their first Conference USA road win of the season Saturday with a 77-66 victory at Florida Atlantic University.

USM (12-12, 5-6 C-USA) shot 52.3 percent from the floor and got 17 points off the bench to snap an eight-game losing streak away from Reed Green Coliseum. The Golden Eagles’ last win away from home came on Dec. 13, 2017, at Alabama A&M University.

The Golden Eagles took the lead for good, 12-10, at the 13-minute, 6-second mark of the first half on a Griffin 3-pointer and led by as many as 20 points, 41-21, on a 3-pointer by junior guard Dominic Magee to open the second half.

USM led by double digits for most of the half until a late 8-0 run brought the Owls within five, 71-66, with 37 seconds to play.

But junior Cortez Edwards scored on a layup and Griffin and junior guard Kevin Holland each hit a pair of free throws to close out the game.

Griffin, who hit 8-of-10 field-goal attempts, also grabbed three rebounds, handed out four assists and came up with three steals.

Magee finished with 16 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, while Edwards had 15 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Senior guard D’Angelo Richardson scored 10 points for the Golden Eagles.

FAU (10-13, 4-7) got 16 points and six rebounds from senior guard Payton Hulsey. Senior guard Gerdarius Troutman added 15 points, senior Justin Massey had 12 points and four assists and senior forward William Pfister grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.

USM returns to Hattiesburg for a four-game homestand, starting at 7 p.m. Thursday when Old Dominion University visits Reed Green Coliseum.

