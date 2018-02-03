Pink goes red for heart disease

The Laurel Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the S.T.A.R.Z. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. hosted their 2nd annual Pink Goes Red event at St. Elmo Baptist Church in Laurel.

The event was held in honor of National Go Red Day which promoted the awareness of heart disease and other heart related issues.

Organizers provided the public with heart healthy information and tools to improve the heart's function.

The USM nursing sorority attended to provided blood pressure checks to the public.