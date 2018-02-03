PRCC ranked No. 1 community college in state, No. 28 in U.S.

Pearl River Community College is the No. 1 community college in the state of Mississippi and the 28th best community college in the country, according to TheBestSchools.org.

The leading higher education-career website selected the 50 best community colleges in the nation based on a comparison of many studies. College's reputation was also taken into consideration.

PRCC President Adam Breerwood says the honor is just a reflection of the school's dedicated and hardworking staff.

“This recognition is a reflection of the hard work of our dedicated faculty and staff, Breerwood said. These outstanding educators have worked diligently to change the lives of our students and their effort has transformed our institution into a nationally recognized college, I am proud of every member of the Pearl River family for this incredible accomplishment.”

This is not the first time PRCC has been nationally recognized for its success. In 2012, they ranked No. 20 in the CNN Money listing of top community colleges.

The school was among the top 10 percent of all U.S. community colleges in 2012 and 2013. The Beta Tau Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at the school was also recognized as one of the top 100 chapters internationally.

Last year, PRCC graduated approxiamtely 900 students, one of the largest classes in the school's history.

“Our focus has always been in providing a foundation for our students to succeed in whatever career field they choose," Breerwood said. "This honor proves our students are not only succeeding, they are thriving on a national stage.”