Hattiesburg Train Depot hosts first, 'Mini-Maker Faire'

Hattiesburg's Historic Train Depot hosted an event Saturday that had little to do with history and a lot to do with the future.

The inaugural "Mini-Maker Faire" explored drone and robotics technologies, lasers and polymer science.

It also featured lessons on basic soldering and demonstrations of small chemical reactions.

"Our main goal is just to get people involved with technology and learning, because it's ultimately going to help the work force where we have more skilled people to be able to do things," said Bruce Lampe of the Lamar County Technical Center.

He helped set up the event.

The faire also featured a creative technology competition for high school students.

"Part of getting the maker movement into Hattiesburg, into the South, into Mississippi, is to have a maker fair," said Anna Wan, a professor in the Department of Mathematics at the University of Southern Mississippi. "It's education in general, it's not only edutainment, it's education as well."

Sponsors for the event included the Hub City Makers, Southern Miss' Mississippi Polymer Institute and the School of Computing, Cooperative Energy, the Mississippi Defense Diversification Initiative, Multicraft, Makezine.com and Chemours.

