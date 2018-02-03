Two people killed in two-vehicle accident in Jones County

Junior guard Tyree Griffin led four University of Southern Mississippi players into double figures with 21 points and the Golden Eagles picked up their first Conference USA road win of the season Saturday with a 77-66 victory at Florida Atlantic University.More >>
Junior guard Tyree Griffin led four University of Southern Mississippi players into double figures with 21 points and the Golden Eagles picked up their first Conference USA road win of the season Saturday with a 77-66 victory at Florida Atlantic University.More >>
The Laurel Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the S.T.A.R.Z. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.More >>
The Laurel Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and the S.T.A.R.Z. of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.More >>
Pearl River Community College is the No. 1 community college in the state of Mississippi and the 28th best community college in the country, according to TheBestSchools.org.More >>
Pearl River Community College is the No. 1 community college in the state of Mississippi and the 28th best community college in the country, according to TheBestSchools.org.More >>
A two-out, two-run single by second baseman Marcus Buckley in the second inning provided all the runs William Carey University would need Friday night as the sixth-ranked Crusaders eased past Ave Maria University 2-1.More >>
A two-out, two-run single by second baseman Marcus Buckley in the second inning provided all the runs William Carey University would need Friday night as the sixth-ranked Crusaders eased past Ave Maria University 2-1.More >>