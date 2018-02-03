Two people killed in two-vehicle accident in Jones County

Two people died Friday afternoon in Jones County when their car was hit by an 18-wheeler.

According to The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Helen Welborn, 80, and Sheila Rawles, 59, both of Laurel, were killed about 4:50 p.m. when their Ford Taurus was struck by the 18-wheeler at the intersection of Highway 15 and Lower Myrick Road.

The driver of the 18 wheeler did not sustain any injuries in the crash.

The accident is still being investigated.

