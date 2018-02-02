Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Ce - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM) When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

For 21 years the Laurel School District has been helping students and parents with a resource center located at its central office. 

"It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here," said Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry, who is the Parent Center liason. "Basically, it makes your letters." 

Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School District, and she is an avid user of the Parent Center. 

"With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources," Gavin said. 

When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents.

"As a parent, if you come in here and you need to fill out a resume or anything they will help assist you with filling out resumes," Gavin said. "They will help with reading fair boards, science fair projects anything from grades K all the way to grade 12."

"Whether it's internet, computers, printing, the Ellison letter machines, AR-level books, anything that can be an added supplement to what they are doing in school," Henry said. "We also offer after hours tutoring a couple of days a week for the students of the district." 

Henry said this is the 21st year the center has been an aid for school assistance, parenting and family session workshops. It's all in an effort to accomplish student and parent success.

"Grades K-12 just bring your kids and get all the help they need in a fun loving environment," Gavin added.
 
The program is funded federally by Title 1.

To see when it's open and the upcoming parent sessions visit www.laurelschools.org.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-03 03:44:38 GMT
    When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

  • Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-03 03:17:45 GMT
    Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

  • List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-02-03 02:58:11 GMT
    The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly