Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)

For 21 years the Laurel School District has been helping students and parents with a resource center located at its central office.

"It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here," said Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry, who is the Parent Center liason. "Basically, it makes your letters."

Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School District, and she is an avid user of the Parent Center.

"With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources," Gavin said.

"As a parent, if you come in here and you need to fill out a resume or anything they will help assist you with filling out resumes," Gavin said. "They will help with reading fair boards, science fair projects anything from grades K all the way to grade 12."

"Whether it's internet, computers, printing, the Ellison letter machines, AR-level books, anything that can be an added supplement to what they are doing in school," Henry said. "We also offer after hours tutoring a couple of days a week for the students of the district."

Henry said this is the 21st year the center has been an aid for school assistance, parenting and family session workshops. It's all in an effort to accomplish student and parent success.

"Grades K-12 just bring your kids and get all the help they need in a fun loving environment," Gavin added.



The program is funded federally by Title 1.

To see when it's open and the upcoming parent sessions visit www.laurelschools.org.

