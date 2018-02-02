List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure r - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS) The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)

The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code. 

The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report:

  • Ron Williams
  • Sharon D. Gipson
  • Lennell Lucas
  • Ray Minor
  • James “Jimmy” Edwards, Jr.
  • Kenneth Wayne Jones
  • Jeffery Harness
  • Daryl L. Porter, Jr.
  • Gregory Harris
  • Rogena Mitchell
  • Dan Q. Carr
  • Lisa Benderman Wigginton
  • Brad Mayo
  • Jeff Hale
  • Earl S. Lucas
  • Tyrone Ellis
  • Lisa Wynn
  • Reecy Lathan Dickson
  • Alex Monsour
  • Joe Bonelli
  • Machelle Shelby Kyles
  • Arquillas Coleman
  • James Perry
  • Tammy Cotton
  •  Ron Swindall
  • *David W. Myers (currently deployed overseas)
  • Tasha Dillon
  • Ric McCluskey
  • The Committee to Elect Casey Mercier
  • Kathryn Rehner, Candidate
  • Committee to Elect Kathryn Rehner
  • Joshua Hardy
  • Brian Pearse
  • Hunter Dawkins

The following individuals failed to file before the deadline but have since filed the report:

  • Mike Hurst (filed on deadline day)
  • Juan Barnett
  • Rita Potts Parks (filed on deadline day)
  • Kenneth Walker
  • Cheikh A. Taylor

For more information about campaign finance requirements, visit the Secretary of State’s Elections Division Campaign Finance webpage.

