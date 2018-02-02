List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)

The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.

The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report:

Ron Williams

Sharon D. Gipson

Lennell Lucas

Ray Minor

James “Jimmy” Edwards, Jr.

Kenneth Wayne Jones

Jeffery Harness

Daryl L. Porter, Jr.

Gregory Harris

Rogena Mitchell

Dan Q. Carr

Lisa Benderman Wigginton

Brad Mayo

Jeff Hale

Earl S. Lucas

Tyrone Ellis

Lisa Wynn

Reecy Lathan Dickson

Alex Monsour

Joe Bonelli

Machelle Shelby Kyles

Arquillas Coleman

James Perry

Tammy Cotton

Ron Swindall

*David W. Myers (currently deployed overseas)

Tasha Dillon

Ric McCluskey

The Committee to Elect Casey Mercier

Kathryn Rehner, Candidate

Committee to Elect Kathryn Rehner

Joshua Hardy

Brian Pearse

Hunter Dawkins

The following individuals failed to file before the deadline but have since filed the report:

Mike Hurst (filed on deadline day)

Juan Barnett

Rita Potts Parks (filed on deadline day)

Kenneth Walker

Cheikh A. Taylor

For more information about campaign finance requirements, visit the Secretary of State’s Elections Division Campaign Finance webpage.

