Carey rallies late to top Georgetown College in baseball opener

Tyler Reid drove in the game-winning run as sixth-ranked William Carey University scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 victory over Georgetown College Friday afternoon at Milton Wheeler Field.

Trailing 3-2, Carey’s David Pimentel drew a leadoff walk. Pinch-runner Gabriel Rosado then stole second, moved to third base on a bunt and scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Evans to tie the game. Reid followed later in the inning with his game-winner.

The Crusaders (1-0) had taken a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning on Pimentel’s double, a sacrifice bunt by Evans and Reid’s RBI-single.

Two Carey errors helped Georgetown take a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth inning, but the Crusaders pulled back within a run in the bottom of the fifth on Christian Smith’s run-scoring single.

Carey’s Dylan Spiers (1-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing one hit in 2 2/3 innings. Starting pitcher Connor McWilliams was solid, allowing two earned runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Reid went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Georgetown (1-1) bounced back Friday evening to even its record with a 6-3 win over Ave Maria University.

The Crusaders were scheduled to play Ave Maria (0-1) in Friday’s late game, and the three teams are scheduled to continue round-robin play Saturday.

