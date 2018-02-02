Purvis High School library receives national award

The Purvis High School library was one of three selected nationwide _ and the only one of the three affiliated with a school system _ to share in this year's edition of the Young Adult Library Services Association’s annual “Great Books Giveaway.”

The Purvis High School library, which serves 615 students in Purvis and Baxterville, will share with the Suffolk (Va.) Public Library System and Oak Park (Mich.) Public Library more than $40,000 worth of books, audiobooks and other materials donated by publishers and producers in 2017.

“It is a tremendous honor for the Purvis High School Library to receive the 2018 Great Books Giveaway Award from such a prestigious association as YALSA,” said Denise Ladner, Purvis High School Library specialist.

“Because of YALSA’s generosity, our library will be equipped with more materials in one year than we could normally accumulate through our yearly budget over five years.”

According to a release by YALSA’s parent organization, American Library Association, the award will bolster the availability of nonfiction titles at the Purvis High School library and “assist students in research projects correlated to state standards.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.