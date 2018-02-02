HFD operating with new air packs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

HFD operating with new air packs

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
Connect
The new packs will last roughly 10 years, depending on their amount of use and wear and tear. (Photo source: WDAM) The new packs will last roughly 10 years, depending on their amount of use and wear and tear. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Fire Department has fully cycled through replacing its older and outdated air packs.

“They are absolutely a necessity, that’s how we make entry to a building," said Hattiesburg Fire Training Officer Will Lewis. "If we don’t have good air to breath we can’t go inside and do interior attacks, to the depth that we need to go now a-days.”

The department made two purchases, one order for 35 and the other for 15, with a total cost of roughly $30,000.

“Each air pack has a backpack assembly, as we call it a harness assembly, it’s a metal frame that the air cylinder fits into it," Lewis said. "It's 4,500 pounds of pressure in that cylinder, roughly it gives you 45 minutes of rated time on it. Now actual work time in a fire, you’re looking between 20 and 30 minutes of actual work."

Lewis said the air packs and their quality are a firefighter’s main lifeline.

“They absolutely have to be functioning 100 percent of the time when a firefighter puts it on," he said. "If they put it on and it has a malfunction and they are inside a fire, chances are we will lose that firefighter."

He added that it’s not just the smoke and fire that causes issues when fighting a fire.

“That and the level of toxicity and carcinogens that are known in smoke, now from the heavy plastics that are in most construction materials, they cause cancer and they kill firemen every year," Lewis said.

The department has been working with air packs that were in dire need of replacement, and with an emergency order, the new ones started rolling in.

“On an annual basis, we do checks on them every morning," Lewis said. "Every firefighter checks that pack every morning to make sure it’s functioning. It’s as important as the fire truck and their personal protective clothing, it’s that vital.”

According to department officials, the new packs will last roughly 10 years, depending on their amount of use and wear and tear.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-03 03:44:38 GMT
    When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

  • Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-03 03:17:45 GMT
    Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

  • List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-02-03 02:58:11 GMT
    The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly