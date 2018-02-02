Convicted felon heading back to prison - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Convicted felon heading back to prison

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A convicted felon is heading back to prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm in Mississippi.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst said 45-year-old Joe Lamont Gholar, of Jefferson Davis County, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in federal court Thursday.

Hurst said Gholar, who was previously convicted of felony possession with intent to distribute cocaine in Texas, was arrested June 9, 2017 after authorities executed a search warrant at his home in Jefferson Davis County.

Hurst said the home Gholar shared with two others was raided by the Drug Enforcement Administration Hattiesburg High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team.

Inside Gholar’s room, agents found 35 rounds of .380 ammunition, Hurst said. Agents reportedly found a .380 pistol in his vehicle and also recovered a shotgun and rifle from the property.

Agents said the firearms belonged to Gholar. Hurst said Gholar admitted he knew it was not legal for him to possess guns.

Gholar is set to be sentenced April 17. He’s facing up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Parents and students excel at Laurel School District's Parent Center

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-03 03:44:38 GMT
    When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)When you walk through the doors it's a vibrant world of education and resources at your fingertips for both students and parents. (Photo source: WDAM)

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

    WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters."  Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...

    More >>

  • Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Forrest County welcomes new Crisis Intervention Team

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:17 PM EST2018-02-03 03:17:45 GMT
    Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)Organizers said the training teaches officers skills to respond to individuals experiencing a mental health crisis and divert them to an appropriate setting to provide treatment. (Photo source: WDAM)

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

    There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness. 

    More >>

  • List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    List of candidates failing to file campaign finance disclosure released by MS Secretary of State's office

    Friday, February 2 2018 9:58 PM EST2018-02-03 02:58:11 GMT
    The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. (Photo source: SOS)
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    The Mississippi Secretary of State's office is required to publish a list of candidates for statewide and legislative office who failed to file a campaign finance disclosure report by the required date specified with Mississippi Code.  The deadline for the campaign finance report was 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, and the following candidates have still not filed their report: Ron Williams Sharon D. Gipson Lennell Lucas Ray Minor James “Jimmy” Edward...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly