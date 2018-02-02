Dancers from popular Apple ad teaching class at USM

WDAM takes you inside the Laurel School District's Central Office where you'll find a resource center for parents and students. Dr. Stacey Blalock Henry said, "It's one of the machines of many. We have two or three here. Basically, it makes your letters." Alicia Gavin said, "With different things like testing strategies, homework strategies it's just a wonderful place to get many resources." Parent Alicia Gavin has two students inside the Laurel School Dis...More >>
There’s a new team among law enforcement in the Pine Belt that’s working to help better save lives. They’re called C.I.T. meaning Crisis Intervention Team. These members of law enforcement went through 40-hours of training to be more prepared when encountering people with mental illness.More >>
Tyler Reid drove in the game-winning run as sixth-ranked William Carey University scored twice in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 4-3 victory over Georgetown College Friday afternoon at Milton Wheeler Field.More >>
The Purvis High School library was one of three selected nationwide _ and the only one of the three affiliated with a school system _ to share in the Young Adult Library Services Association’s annual “Great Books Giveaway.”More >>
