Dancers from popular Apple ad teaching class at USM - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Dancers from popular Apple ad teaching class at USM

Southern Miss alumnus Christopher Grant and his wife, Lauren, met while auditioning for the same dance company back in 2007 and were featured in a holiday ad released by Apple in November. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

A pair of professional dancers that were featured in a popular Apple commercial this past holiday season are teaching a master class in dance at the University of Southern Mississippi this week. 

Southern Miss alumnus Christopher Grant and his wife, Lauren, met while auditioning for the same dance company back in 2007 and were featured in a holiday ad released by Apple in November. 

"It's so surreal to come back here, and what brings me here is the love of this place," Christopher said. "This is where I started my training, and this is just one of those perfect times in life where we had time to come down and to share what we do and to bring Lauren here for the first time to Hattiesburg to be a part of this whole experience."

The Grants are professional dancers who live in New York City now, according to a USM press release. 

"He didn't come here as a dance major. He came here for marine biology, of all things, and then kind of got sucked into this amazing program," Lauren said. "So it changed his life, which in turn changed my life. One of my mentors and great teachers, her name was Angela Blackledge, and she actually went to this university and spoke so highly of it for years.”

Stacy Reischman Fletcher, Interim Director of the School of Performing and Visual Arts at USM, knew that Christopher had a break in his rehearsal process and reached out to him to see if he'd be interested in returning. 

“I keep in touch with our graduates so I kind of know what they’re up to," Fletcher said. "Christopher is great, he’s been an alum for over 10 years, so I’ve tracked his successes and his tours around the world."

The couple will be teaching another intensive master class tomorrow morning at the university.

“For me, I think it was amazing," Lauren said. "I'm always so inspired when I meet new dancers, especially in the university. Everyone is so hungry and ready to learn and ready to be venerable, and I just love it. I could do this all day every day, it's so fun."

