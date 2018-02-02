SCRMC hosts community health fair in Laurel - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SCRMC hosts community health fair in Laurel

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a community health fair in Laurel Friday that was free to attend.
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

South Central Regional Medical Center hosted a community health fair in Laurel Friday that was free to attend.

“This is vitally important to our community," said Community Education Coordinator Karen Vanderslice. "We want a healthier community. We’re here to help people with their health care needs.”

The fair featured screenings for various health issues. Everyone who attended was able to speak to someone who could help them answer any questions they may have.

“There are a lot of volunteers and many health care professionals that are volunteering their time and their expertise to provide this very much needed service to our community,” Vanderslice said.

The fair was sponsored by the South Central Health Care foundation. There will be a childrens health fair in June.

