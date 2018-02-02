Laurel students learn lesson of acceptance through play

The third and fourth graders hit the stage as the cutest mice you've ever met, but there was a lesson to be learned. (Photo source: WDAM)

Mice from outer space came crashing down into the Earth with their polka dots and crazy ears sticking out like sore thumbs. The Earth mice at St. John's Day School in Laurel quickly figured out how to accept their new friends.

We talked to the actors and actresses about the important lesson they learned from the play "The Mice from Outer Space" they put on for parents and classmates.

The third and fourth graders hit the stage as the cutest mice you've ever met, but there was a lesson to be learned from the lines the students memorized for the play.

It seems all the students caught on to the meaning of the message.

"Don't treat people based on how they look, and try to be friends with them," said Kara Ishee.

"Just because they're different, you don't treat them wrong. You treat others how you want to be treated," said Tyler Jones.

The space mice crashed onto planet Earth after fueling up with bad gas. The Earth mice were skeptical of the odd bunch.

"The alien mice came, and they wanted to stay with us," said Kara. "We said, 'No way,' because they didn't look like us, and we didn't even know if they were mice."

But, after banding together to conquer the conniving cat who wanted them all for dinner, the rest was history.

Some students said this was an important lesson that even some adults could benefit from learning.

