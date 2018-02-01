Talking to children about tragedy, threats - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Talking to children about tragedy, threats

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Connect
"The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM) "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)
Many times children are getting information from peers and seeing reports from social media and TV, but it's important to talk to your children no matter their age. (Photo source: WDAM) Many times children are getting information from peers and seeing reports from social media and TV, but it's important to talk to your children no matter their age. (Photo source: WDAM)
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

After school lock downs from threats and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences. 

"The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. 

Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said many times children are getting information from peers and seeing reports from social media and TV, but it's important to talk to your children no matter their age. 

"With elementary, it would be more to discuss the school's safety and remind them there is a reason they have check-ins and locked exterior doors and cameras," Heitmuller said.

With older children it's important to speak on the child's level and don't just give simple answers. 

"Engage them in conversation and ask them what they want to know," Heitmuller said. "Don't sugar coat it because these kids are aware of a lot more than we realize. But, in the same breath, I would also recommend tuning down some of the stuff that is on TV and social media because it can be overwhelming to children."

If a situation has happened inside a school your child attends, Heitmuller said schools do a good job of bringing professionals in to concentrate on group work, but if that is not helping the child move forward, it's important to seek a mental health professional.

"We do see kids that have PTSD and high anxiety after episodes such as today," Heitmuller said. "So, you really have to focus what area the child is struggling in."

If you are seeking a mental health professional for your child to see, visit  The Hope Center's website.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jones County man arrested for shooting at repo man, suspect speaks out

    Jones County man arrested for shooting at repo man, suspect speaks out

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:29 PM EST2018-02-02 04:29:50 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    For those who have ever gotten behind on payments, you know the horrible feeling of having your items repossessed. One Jones County man took action and he’s now paying for it. However, he says it was all a misunderstanding. Roy Craven, 67, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a repo man coming to repossess his truck a little after midnight Tuesday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s office, the victim left uninjured and called the police down the...

    More >>

    For those who have ever gotten behind on payments, you know the horrible feeling of having your items repossessed. One Jones County man took action and he’s now paying for it. However, he says it was all a misunderstanding. Roy Craven, 67, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a repo man coming to repossess his truck a little after midnight Tuesday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s office, the victim left uninjured and called the police down the...

    More >>

  • Dogs rescued from alleged Wayne Co. dogfight ring being rehabilitated

    Dogs rescued from alleged Wayne Co. dogfight ring being rehabilitated

  • Talking to children about tragedy, threats

    Talking to children about tragedy, threats

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:45 PM EST2018-02-02 02:45:29 GMT
    "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)"The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)

    After school lock downs from threats, and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences.  Amanda Heitmuller, LCSW said, "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows."  The Hope Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amanda Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said a lot o...

    More >>

    After school lock downs from threats, and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences.  Amanda Heitmuller, LCSW said, "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows."  The Hope Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amanda Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said a lot o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly