Dogs rescued from alleged Wayne Co. dogfight ring being rehabilitated

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
"Drake" is the youngest of nine dogs rescued from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County Monday.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Most of the dogs rescued earlier this week from an alleged dog fighting ring in Wayne County may soon be available for adoption.

Eight of the nine dogs taken from a property off Lacey Drive are being rehabilitated in Jones County by Southern Cross Animal Rescue.   

A ninth dog, which is a three-month old puppy, isn't doing as well, because of multiple injuries.

He may have been used as a bait dog to train other dogs to fight. 

If he survives, one of his legs may have to be amputated. 

Staff at SCAR have named him, "Drake." 

"Hopefully he'll live, " said Heather Williams, president and founder of Southern Cross Animal Rescue. "We're not sure if we can save the leg, his back left leg that's the worst off, but right now, we're just trying to save his life." 

She added, "He's pain managed at this point, and there were a few other injuries with other dogs. They've all got their pain managed, they're all on antibiotics."

Williams said most of the dogs will have to be adopted into homes without other pets, because they were trained to be aggressive around other animals.  

Wayne County authorities discovered the alleged ring on Sunday.

One man was arrested for tampering with physical evidence at the scene. 

Investigators said other dogs were taken from the property before they could be rescued. 

