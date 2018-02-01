MS Supreme Court affirms conviction in 2014 armed robbery

Edwina Robbins was one of three people indicted by a Perry County Circuit Court grand jury in February 2015 on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. (Photo source: Raycom News Network)

A Perry County woman will remain in jail after the Mississippi Supreme Court declined Thursday to review a Court of Appeals decision affirming her conviction for her role in a 2014 armed robbery.

Edwina Robbins was one of three people indicted by a Perry County Circuit Court grand jury in February 2015 on charges of armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

She was convicted on Sept. 15, 2015, of simple robbery and given a 15-year sentence by 12th District Circuit Court Judge Robert B. Helfrich.

Robbins appealed, saying the circuit court “erred by admitting a witness’ testimony” who should not have been allowed to testify and that the evidence was “insufficient” to support the verdict, “or, alternatively, the verdict was against the overwhelming weight of evidence.”

The Court of Appeals disagreed with Robbins’ arguments, finding both issues “without merit” in decision issued on this past August.

“Finding no error, we affirm,” the Court of Appeals’ decision read.

Thursday, eight of nine Supreme Court justices voted not to review that decision, while Justice David P. Ishee did not participate.

Ishee recused himself because he was a member of the Court of Appeals when it affirmed Robbins’ conviction and sentence.

The case stemmed from an incident on Nov. 21, 2014, when Lisa Barnes came to Robbins’ residence to allegedly pay her money owed from an earlier drug purchase.

Three people, Robbins, Jonathan Hinton and Samuel Moody, were indicted and charged after Barnes allegedly was assaulted and threatened with a knife. Barnes had about $40 taken from her person and her car keys were taken so that the purse in her vehicle could be searched.

Prior to Robbins’ trial, Hinton had pleaded guilty and was given a 15-year sentence with nine years to serve.

Hinton, Barnes and Jaylon Bolton, the boyfriend of Robbins’ daughter, testified during Robbins’ trial, and the Court of Appeals cited that testimony, preserved texts from Barnes’ phone and the evidence involving the knife to create “overwhelming evidence of Robbins’ guilt.”

