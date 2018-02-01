Broad Street bridge in Hattiesburg reopens

The bridge was closed in March of last year and has since been completely replaced. (Photo source: WDAM)

The bridge at Broad Street in Hattiesburg has now reopened to motorists.

The bridge was closed in March of last year and has since been completely replaced.

The new bridge is nearly twice as wide as the old one and has sidewalks on both sides.

The next bridge slated for replacement in the city will be the 12th Street bridge near Hattiesburg High School.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.