William Carey medical students place 2nd in simulation competition

Teams of four to five medical students competed to resuscitate a simulated patient while being judged on teamwork, communication and decision-making, according to the WCU press release. Twelve teams participated in the national competition held in Houston, Texas on Jan. 17.

“We practiced for four or five months and ran cases with the simulation manikin,” said Dr. Teresa Rogers, director of simulation, who led the WCUCOM team.

To prepare, the team videoed their practice sessions and watched them to pinpoint ways they could improve.

“We are so proud of the great work Dr. Rogers and the students are doing at WCUCOM,” said Dr. James Turner, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “This competition was confirmation of that work as they were competing with many colleges much larger than ours.”

The team consisted of second-year students David DaCosta, Raaj Ghosal, Christopher Kennedy, Fred Rossi, Jordan Sexe, Kevin Warren, Branden Wilson and Dominick Wright.

“It was an incredible experience,” said DaCosta. Teammate Wright agreed, saying the competition was a “real eye-opener.”

Kennedy credited WCU for giving the team a good knowledge base to help them succeed in the competition.

“It is a good hands-on experience,” said Ghosal. “It is an opportunity to apply the knowledge learned in the classroom.”

