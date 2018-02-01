William Carey medical students place 2nd in simulation competiti - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

William Carey medical students place 2nd in simulation competition

William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine students placed second in their first medical simulation competition. (Photo source: WCU) William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine students placed second in their first medical simulation competition. (Photo source: WCU)
Teams of four to five medical students competed to resuscitate a simulated patient while being judged on teamwork, communication and decision-making. (Photo source: WCU) Teams of four to five medical students competed to resuscitate a simulated patient while being judged on teamwork, communication and decision-making. (Photo source: WCU)

William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine students placed second in their first medical simulation competition. 

Teams of four to five medical students competed to resuscitate a simulated patient while being judged on teamwork, communication and decision-making, according to the WCU press release. Twelve teams participated in the national competition held in Houston, Texas on Jan. 17. 

“We practiced for four or five months and ran cases with the simulation manikin,” said Dr. Teresa Rogers, director of simulation, who led the WCUCOM team.

To prepare, the team videoed their practice sessions and watched them to pinpoint ways they could improve. 

“We are so proud of the great work Dr. Rogers and the students are doing at WCUCOM,” said Dr. James Turner, dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine. “This competition was confirmation of that work as they were competing with many colleges much larger than ours.”

The team consisted of second-year students David DaCosta, Raaj Ghosal, Christopher Kennedy, Fred Rossi, Jordan Sexe, Kevin Warren, Branden Wilson and Dominick Wright.

“It was an incredible experience,” said DaCosta. Teammate Wright agreed, saying the competition was a “real eye-opener.”

Kennedy credited WCU for giving the team a good knowledge base to help them succeed in the competition. 

“It is a good hands-on experience,” said Ghosal. “It is an opportunity to apply the knowledge learned in the classroom.”

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved

  • Local NewsLOCALMore>>

  • Jones County man arrested for shooting at repo man, suspect speaks out

    Jones County man arrested for shooting at repo man, suspect speaks out

    Thursday, February 1 2018 11:29 PM EST2018-02-02 04:29:50 GMT
    source: wdamsource: wdam

    For those who have ever gotten behind on payments, you know the horrible feeling of having your items repossessed. One Jones County man took action and he’s now paying for it. However, he says it was all a misunderstanding. Roy Craven, 67, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a repo man coming to repossess his truck a little after midnight Tuesday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s office, the victim left uninjured and called the police down the...

    More >>

    For those who have ever gotten behind on payments, you know the horrible feeling of having your items repossessed. One Jones County man took action and he’s now paying for it. However, he says it was all a misunderstanding. Roy Craven, 67, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a repo man coming to repossess his truck a little after midnight Tuesday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s office, the victim left uninjured and called the police down the...

    More >>

  • Dogs rescued from alleged Wayne Co. dogfight ring being rehabilitated

    Dogs rescued from alleged Wayne Co. dogfight ring being rehabilitated

  • Talking to children about tragedy, threats

    Talking to children about tragedy, threats

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:45 PM EST2018-02-02 02:45:29 GMT
    "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)"The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows," said Amanda Heitmuller, Licensed Clinical Social Worker at The Hope Center in Hattiesburg. (Photo source: WDAM)

    After school lock downs from threats, and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences.  Amanda Heitmuller, LCSW said, "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows."  The Hope Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amanda Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said a lot o...

    More >>

    After school lock downs from threats, and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences.  Amanda Heitmuller, LCSW said, "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows."  The Hope Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amanda Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said a lot o...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly