Prentiss man pleads guilty to possession of meth

Hill faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine (Photo source: Raycom News Network)

A Prentiss man pleaded guilty to drug charges on Thursday in Hattiesburg.

Scott Allen Hill, 47, of Prentiss pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, announced U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst and DEA Special Agent in Charge Stephen G. Azzam.

Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics executed a search warrant at Hill's home on Sept. 15, 2017 after he had sold methamphetamine to confidential source, according to the Department of Justice press release. Agents found $12,380 in the home, approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Agents arrested Hill and charged him with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on April 17 at 10 a.m. by US District Judge Keith Starrett and faces a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine, according to the release.

Copyright WDAm 2018. All rights reserved.