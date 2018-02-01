Pearl River Valley Electric warns customers of phone scam

The scammers tell members and businesses that their electric service accounts will be disconnected unless a payment is made within the next 45 minutes. (Photo source: WDAM)

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association warned customers of telephone scams being directed at customers in the Columbia and Foxworth areas Thursday after receiving several reports of the scam.

The callers are using software that makes the call appear as though it were coming from PRVEPA and telling members and businesses that their electric service accounts will be disconnected unless a payment is made within the next 45 minutes, according to PRVEPA. The callers provide false information about where and how to make that payment with a debit or credit card.

“Pearl River Valley Electric would never make a call to a member with such a request,” said Kurt Brautigam, manager of member services. “If anyone receives such a call, please know that it is not the way we conduct business. We urge our members to not fall for such calls or give any personal or banking information over the phone to someone they don’t know.”

PRVEPA provided the following tips to help customers protect their bank accounts, credit cards and identities:

1. Never give any personal information over the phone to someone you do not know. 2. Electric utilities will not tell you to pay your bill within a short period of time with gift cards, pre-loaded money cards or through wiring money. 3. Call your local electric cooperative to verify a call before you give any account information over the phone.

For more information, the company can be reached at 601-736-2666 in Columbia, 601-794-5019 in Purvis, 601-928-7277 in Wiggins and 601-264-2458 in Hattiesburg.

