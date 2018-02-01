Almonds are the top Super Bowl 'snack' in MS

Almonds are top Super Bowl "snack" in state of MS; Photo Source: Under Armour

According to Under Armour, almonds are the most popular Super Bowl "snack" in the state of Mississippi.

Researchers at the Under Armour Connected Fitness Community analyzed data to find out some of the top-logged snacks state by state.

Other popular "snacks" included chips, beer, popcorn, and chocolate chip cookies. Surprisingly, strawberries ranked in the top 5 snacks nationwide.

Mississippi was the only state with almonds listed as its top snack on game day.

Also, beer was one of the top five "snacks" across the country,17 states picked it as their favorite snack.

Google also released a list of most popular "recipes" for each state. Green beans with beef broth was the most popular "recipe" in the state of Mississippi.