Reward for information on Wayne Co. church fire increased to $6K

The reward for information on an arson that destroyed an old church in Wayne County last week has been increased from to $6,000.

Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley said the State Fire Marshal's Office is offering $5,000 on top of the $1,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.

That money is for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the blaze that destroyed the old Thompson Creek Baptist Church on Jan. 25.

Ashley said the church had no electricity and had not been used for services in several years.

The church was about 100 years old.

