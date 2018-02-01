Reward for information on Wayne Co. church fire increased to $6K

For those who have ever gotten behind on payments, you know the horrible feeling of having your items repossessed. One Jones County man took action and he’s now paying for it. However, he says it was all a misunderstanding. Roy Craven, 67, is charged with aggravated assault for shooting at a repo man coming to repossess his truck a little after midnight Tuesday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s office, the victim left uninjured and called the police down the...More >>
After school lock downs from threats, and the shooting Thursday at a school in California, WDAM checked in with a local expert on how you can talk to your children at home regarding these horrifying experiences. Amanda Heitmuller, LCSW said, "The first thing I would recommend to parents is to assess what the child knows." The Hope Center Licensed Clinical Social Worker Amanda Heitmuller has been working with children in this setting since 2001. She said a lot o...More >>
A run by Florida International University at the start of the second half left the University of Southern Mississippi in a double-digit hole Thursday night, and poor free-throw shooting hurt the Golden Eagles down the stretch in a 76-70 loss to the Panthers.More >>
A complaint filed with the Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division estimated that $107 million in back wages are owed to employees of a federally contracted call center, including as many as 2,000 Hattiesburg employees. The Communications Workers of America filed the complaint on behalf of employees of General Dynamics Information Technology Inc. and called for an investigation into alleged systemic and serious wage violations, accorded to a C...More >>
