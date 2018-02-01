Purvis police warn residents of scam phone calls demanding money - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Purvis police warn residents of scam phone calls demanding money

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
PURVIS, MS (WDAM) -

The Purvis Police Department is warning the public about an ongoing phone scam that attempts to get money from residents. 

"A lady called and reported to us that she got a call from someone that she owed money to the Purvis Police Department for some fines," said Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker. 

Walker said the woman got another call within the same day asking about money. 

"She told us that when the person called, the number that showed up on her caller ID was from our department, at Purvis PD," said Walker. 

Walker said that no one from their department will call anyone and ask for money or to settle fines. 

He said they will occasionally send certified mail, or a letter stating a balance owed, but do not make phone calls. 

