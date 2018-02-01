Man arrested in connection to commercial burglary in Hattiesburg - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Man arrested in connection to commercial burglary in Hattiesburg

Marcus Powell, 41, charged with commercial burglary; Photo Source: Forrest County jail docket Marcus Powell, 41, charged with commercial burglary; Photo Source: Forrest County jail docket
FORREST COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Collins man was put behind bars Wednesday night in connections to a store burglary that occurred Jan. 12. 

Marcus Powell, 41, was arrested and charged with four counts of commercial burglary after he allegedly broke into the 27th Avenue Package Store in Hattiesburg.

Powell is being held at the Forrest County jail until his initial court appearance. 

The burglary is still under investigation. If anyone has additional information, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.

