USM professor: State of the Union "critical speech" for President Trump

Tuesday night, President Trump will speak to Congress and the nation in his first state of the union address.

He is expected to talk about bipartisanship, but at least eight House Democrats say they will boycott the speech.

At least two dozen House members and a few Senators will bring DACA recipients as their guests.

University of Southern Mississippi associate professor of political science Troy Gibson believes the president's speech will focus on unifying the country as well as the Republican Party.

He says the president will want the American people to think more about his policies than his personal behavior.

"I think this is a critical speech for president Trump," said Gibson. "He is at a turning point, in many ways, in his presidency and it has a lot to do with his policies, but probably more to do with his personality. He'll need to do something to correct for that."

Gibson says the state of the union is a great way for voters to evaluate the job performance of the president.

