HFD implements company readiness drill training

The Hattiesburg Fire Department has implemented a new training schedule in hopes of keeping their skills sharp.

“We instituted a yearly training calendar every month," said Hattiesburg Fire Department Training Officer Will Lewis. "The firefighters are given a training platform they must complete every month, and today is the culmination of that monthly training.”

Lewis said it’s something that everyone in the department will participate in and go through.

“We call it a company readiness drill, and they come out and they are evaluated on the skills they trained on all month,” said Lewis.

The main goal is to encounter everything the firefighters would on a daily basis, throughout the year with specialized training.

“We do timed dressing drills, we do ladder rescues, auto extrication drills, firefighting, anything that we could face,” Lewis said.

Some of the specialized training even included inhouse-online training.

“Every month it’s on the station computers, they can view it, some is online training, videos, PowerPoints, all that stuffs on there,” said Lewis.

He said training is the most crucial part of the job in the fire department.

“Training is absolutely vital to us," Lewis said. "We’re mandated by the state to keep a certain number of training hours, and it keeps the guys fresh and safe and we can better serve the community if we’re up on all our skills."

