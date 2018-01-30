MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

Commissioner Brandon Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. (Photo source: WDAM)

The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.

An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations:

Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida

Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California

Mister Money-USA, Fort Collins, Colorado

SIP Markets, Wilmington, Delaware

TMI Communications, LLC, Port St. Lucia, Florida

American Homesecure, Inc., Dallas, Texas

Setup Globe, LLC, Chicago, Illinois

Riemer Marketing, Costa Mesa, California

Empire Consumer Services, Pomona, California

Vehicle Service Administration, Harrisonville, Missouri

CV McDowell LLC, Fr. Lauderdale, Florida

Florida Health Pro, Altamonte Springs, Florida

Auto Protection Plus, Irvine, California

Global One American Solutions, Margate, Florida

Joshua Snyder, Brookhaven, Georgia

A1 Diabetes & Medical Supply, Inc., Memphis, Tennessee

Callavation, LLC, Hollywood, Florida

“We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the No-Call law. Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you,” said Commissioner Presley in a press release.

Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. It can be found by searching "PSC No-Call" in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. Landlines can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.

