MS Public Service Commission charges 16 telemarketers for no-call violations

The Mississippi Public Service Commission charged 16 telemarketers for violating the state's "No-Call" law, Commissioner Brandon Presley announced Tuesday.
An investigation from the commission revealed that the telemarketers made hundreds of calls to Mississippians, meaning they could be subjected to a $5,000 fine per call if found guilty. The following companies were given notices of violations:
- Save Big Leads, Boca Raton, Florida
- Natcap, Inc., Auburn, California
- Mister Money-USA, Fort Collins, Colorado
- SIP Markets, Wilmington, Delaware
- TMI Communications, LLC, Port St. Lucia, Florida
- American Homesecure, Inc., Dallas, Texas
- Setup Globe, LLC, Chicago, Illinois
- Riemer Marketing, Costa Mesa, California
- Empire Consumer Services, Pomona, California
- Vehicle Service Administration, Harrisonville, Missouri
- CV McDowell LLC, Fr. Lauderdale, Florida
- Florida Health Pro, Altamonte Springs, Florida
- Auto Protection Plus, Irvine, California
- Global One American Solutions, Margate, Florida
- Joshua Snyder, Brookhaven, Georgia
- A1 Diabetes & Medical Supply, Inc., Memphis, Tennessee
- Callavation, LLC, Hollywood, Florida
“We are committed to charging every, single predatory telemarketer that violates the No-Call law. Mississippians deserve to have their privacy protected. This action sends a message to these companies and others that if you invade the privacy of our citizens, the PSC is coming after you,” said Commissioner Presley in a press release.
Presley encouraged residents to download the commission's smartphone app that allows users to immediately report calls from their cell phone. It can be found by searching "PSC No-Call" in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Marketplace. Landlines can be registered at www.psc.state.ms.us or by calling Commissioner Presley’s office at 1-800-637-7722.
