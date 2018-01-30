Suspect burglarized Hattiesburg church twice, police say

Police described the suspect as a black man standing between 5-foot-4 and 5-foot-8 with a tattoo under his left eye. (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

The Hattiesburg Police Department is asking for help from the public to identify the suspect who broke into a church twice over the past three months.

According to police, the suspect burglarized Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Nov. 6, 2017 and Jan. 23, 2018.

An image of the suspect’s face was captured by surveillance cameras during one of the burglaries, but police say the man was using some type of stocking in an attempt to conceal his identity.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information about the crime, please call the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-582-7867.

