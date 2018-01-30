Free tax preparation help offered in Hattiesburg area

Free tax preparation will be offered throughout the City of Hattiesburg and surrounding areas beginning January 29th (Photo Source: WDAM)

Tax season is just around the corner and the City of Hattiesburg and community partners are offering free tax preparation help to citizens in and around the community. With tax returns will be prepared and E-filed for free by an IRS certified preparer.

“The preparers are IRS certified, all they have to do is walk in and they can get their taxes prepared and e-filed for free," said Hattiesburg Neighborhood Development Coordinator, Maxine Coleman. "There are no fees attached anywhere during the program.”

Families that are eligible must make no more than a combined $100,000 per year.

For the list of what you need to bring and locations in around an our Hattiesburg area, visit hattiesburgms.com or the flier below:

