LIST: Black History events around the Pine Belt

PINE BELT (WDAM) -

A series of events will be hosted in the Pine Belt throughout February in celebration of Black History Month.

The Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County will host the following events during the month of February:

  •   February 1 through February 28- Mississippians Forever Free Gallery Exhibit 
  •   Thursday, February 1- "Marshall" Thursday Theater Screening, 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.
  •   Saturday, February 3- Keeping in Touch: Communications During World War II, 11 a.m.
  •   Tuesday, February 6- "Why We Call It Soul Food" (At the Historic Train Depot Downtown), 6 p.m.
  •   Wednesday, February 7- Jesmyn Ward: Mississippi's Newest Great Author by Dr. Sherita L. Johnson, 6 p.m.
  •   Monday, February 12- Camp Van Dorn, World War II Mobilization, and Black Troops in the Deep South by Dr. Charles Bolton, 6 p.m.
  •   Monday, February 19- Monday Night Book Club: "Sing, Unburied, Sing" by Jesmyn Ward, by Adam Singletary, 6:30 p.m.
  •   Monday, February 26- The WPA Slave Narratives: Giving Voice to Freedom by Sean Farrell, 6 p.m.

Events hosted at The University of Southern Mississippi (Hattiesburg Campus):

  • Friday, February 2- Clyde Kennard Marker Unveiling, Kennard-Washington Hall, 10:30 p.m.
  • Monday, February 5- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Lambda Theta Chapter presents "Black History Museum", Thad Cochran Center, Room 214, 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 7- Southern Miss AASO Cultural Legends Ball, Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms, 6 p.m.
  • Wednesday, February 21- "Think Fast", 7 p.m. in RC Cook University Union 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 22- Lunch and Learn with Dean of Students, Dr. Eddie Holloway, Cook Library Room 123, 12:15 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 27- Armstrong-Branch Lecture, Bennett Auditorium, 7 p.m.

Events hosted at the African American Military History Museum:

  • Friday, February 2,9,16, & 23- Story Time with a Soldier, (Ages K-5; by appointment only), To reserve, call (601)-450-1942.
  • Thursday, February 15- Double Victory: African Americans in the Military Presented by Dr. Krewasky Salter, 6 p.m.

Events hosted by City of Hattiesburg:

  • Tuesday, February 6- Celebration of Soul Food, (Historic Train Depot), 6 p.m. 

 Events hosted at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater:

  • Monday, February 19- Black History Month Film Series, showing "Beast of the Southern Wild", 7 p.m.
  • Tuesday, February 20- Black History Month Film Series, showing "Birth of a Nation", 7 p.m. 
  • Wednesday, February 21- Black History Film Series, showing "STEP", 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, February 22- Black History Film Series, showing "12 Years A Slave", 7 p.m.
  • Friday, February 23- Black History Month Film Series, showing "Hidden Figures", 7 p.m.

Other Events

  • Metropolitan Baptist Church, Collins will host Fellowship of Churches Service in partnership with Black Heritage Celebration Association. Service is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 4, and 3 p.m.

Did we miss anything? If there's an event you know about that's not on this list, please email us at allwdamdigitalcontent@raycommedia.com so we can add it in.

