Road closures for city of Hattiesburg

The city of Hattiesburg has issued two road closures due to sewer/ water issues.

This morning city contractors have closed down South 14th Avenue, which is located between Concart Street and Camp Street. The city is expecting the road to open back up on Thursday, Feb. 1.

Additionally, South 19th Avenue from Adeline Street to 1st Terrace will be closed.

The city does not have a confirmed time on the reopening of this road.