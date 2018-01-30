Road closures for city of Hattiesburg

Wayne County investigators have arrested one man in connection to a dog fighting ring discovered in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>
A body has been recovered from the scene of a crash in Jones County. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found submerged in water.More >>
The city of Hattiesburg has issued two road closures due to sewer/ water issues.More >>
