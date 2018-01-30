Hattiesburg road closure

The City of Hattiesburg has issued a road closure due to sewer/water issues.

Tuesday morning, city contractors closed down South 14th Avenue, which is located between Concart Street and Camp Street. The city is expecting the road to open back up by Thursday, Feb. 1.

?? ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE:



Beginning the morning of Tuesday, January 30, contractors will close South 14th Avenue between Concart Street and Camp Street for service to sewer lines.



This is routine work, and this closure should reopen by Thursday, Feb. 1. pic.twitter.com/RgmioHjQK2 — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) January 29, 2018

The city also closed South 19th Avenue from Adeline Street to 1st Terrace on Tuesday morning. The city reports that road is now open.

This closure is now OPEN. https://t.co/7IEljGeaim — City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS) January 30, 2018