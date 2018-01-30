Hattiesburg road closure - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg road closure

By Jayson Burnett, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Road Closures in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: City of Hattiesburg Twitter Page Road Closures in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: City of Hattiesburg Twitter Page
Road Closures in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: City of Hattiesburg Twitter Page Road Closures in Hattiesburg; Photo Source: City of Hattiesburg Twitter Page
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The City of Hattiesburg has issued a road closure due to sewer/water issues. 

Tuesday morning, city contractors closed down South 14th Avenue, which is located between Concart Street and Camp Street. The city is expecting the road to open back up by Thursday, Feb. 1. 

The city also closed South 19th Avenue from Adeline Street to 1st Terrace on Tuesday morning. The city reports that road is now open.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly