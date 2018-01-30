Body pulled from water near scene of Jones Co. crash

According to the sheriff’s department, the crash happened on Bush Dairy Road on a bridge over a creek. (Photo source: WDAM)

A man's body has been recovered from the scene of a crash in Jones County. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the body was found submerged in water.

RIGHT NOW - > Scene is clear on Bush Dairy Rd. This is where crews recovered a body following a car accident this morning. @wdam pic.twitter.com/r2aFrNnRuJ — Melissa Egan (@_MelissaEgan) January 30, 2018

A search and rescue team was called to the scene to look for a driver who went missing after the crash.

