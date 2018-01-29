Judge will not recuse himself from Burroughs - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Judge will not recuse himself from Burroughs case after MS Supreme Court ruling

By Jessica Bowman, Anchor
Burroughs filed a recusal motion against Judge Williamson, which was denied by the Mississippi Supreme Court. (Photo source: WDAM) Burroughs filed a recusal motion against Judge Williamson, which was denied by the Mississippi Supreme Court. (Photo source: WDAM)
Burroughs is facing manslaughter charges in the death of his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair. (Photo source: WDAM) Burroughs is facing manslaughter charges in the death of his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair. (Photo source: WDAM)
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson will not be recusing himself from the Greg Burroughs case.

Burroughs is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of his former girlfriend, 23-year-old Katherine Sinclair.

Burroughs filed a recusal motion against Judge Williamson, which was denied by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Sinclair's body was found inside her car at Burroughs' Laurel home back in June 2017.

As for now, Burroughs is out on bond awaiting his trial date which is set for June 2018.

