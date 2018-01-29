Judge will not recuse himself from Burroughs case after MS Supreme Court ruling

The man indicted on the manslaughter charge in the death of his former girlfriend stood in front of a judge Wednesday. WDAM cameras were in the courtroom as Gregory Burroughs was given bond. Gregory Burroughs walked silently into the court room Wednesday morning in shackles. Starring from several benches as he approached the stand, the victim's family. Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson swiftly got into the specifics of manslaughter being a bailable offense. ...More >>
The man indicted on the manslaughter charge in the death of his former girlfriend stood in front of a judge Wednesday. WDAM cameras were in the courtroom as Gregory Burroughs was given bond. Gregory Burroughs walked silently into the court room Wednesday morning in shackles. Starring from several benches as he approached the stand, the victim's family. Jones County Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson swiftly got into the specifics of manslaughter being a bailable offense. ...More >>
Oak Grove girls soccer enters the playoffs as the 25th-ranked team in the nation, according to Max Preps. It has certainly taken a team effort for the Lady Warriors to go 17-1-2 but one of the catalysts has been senior Lonnie Mulligan. The team captain leads Oak Grove with 37 goals.More >>
Oak Grove girls soccer enters the playoffs as the 25th-ranked team in the nation, according to Max Preps. It has certainly taken a team effort for the Lady Warriors to go 17-1-2 but one of the catalysts has been senior Lonnie Mulligan. The team captain leads Oak Grove with 37 goals.More >>
WDAM has learned new information in the Gregory Burroughs case out of Jones County. Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson is not recusing himself from the Burroughs case. Burroughs is the man facing manslaughter charges in the death of his former girlfriend 23 year old Katherine Sinclair. Burroughs filed a recusal motion against Judge Williamson. The Supreme Court denied that motion. Taking a look back at the case, Sinclair's body was found inside her car at Burrough's Lau...More >>
WDAM has learned new information in the Gregory Burroughs case out of Jones County. Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson is not recusing himself from the Burroughs case. Burroughs is the man facing manslaughter charges in the death of his former girlfriend 23 year old Katherine Sinclair. Burroughs filed a recusal motion against Judge Williamson. The Supreme Court denied that motion. Taking a look back at the case, Sinclair's body was found inside her car at Burrough's Lau...More >>
Wayne County investigators have arrested one man in connection to a dog fighting ring discovered in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>
Wayne County investigators have arrested one man in connection to a dog fighting ring discovered in the southern part of the county Sunday afternoon.More >>