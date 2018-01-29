Former NBA player to share story of substance abuse at USM

Former basketball star Chris Herren was living his dream of playing for the Boston Celtics when he lost everything to substance abuse. Tuesday, he will share his story with the University of Southern Mississippi community.

The event, Rebound-The Chris Herren Story: Raising Awareness about Opioid Addiction in Young Adults, is free and open to the public. The program will begin at 6 p.m. at the Thad Cochran Center on the USM campus.

“I look forward to sharing my story at The University of Southern Mississippi. It is my hope that my journey and presentation may make a positive impact on the life of just one person in the audience,” said Herren.

Here’s how you can register for the event: pinegrovetreatment.com.

The program was made possible through a partnership between USM and Pine Grove Behavioral Health & Addiction Services.

“Our goal in presenting Chris Herren’s story is to help our community understand addiction and the devastating impact it has on the addict, and their loved ones,” said Debbie Stanford, Administrator of Pine Grove. “We also want our audience to be better equipped to make healthy decisions and recognize the warning signs of addiction, so they may seek help for themselves or a peer.”

