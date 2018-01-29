Laurel police call off search for reported bridge jumper

The Laurel Police Department has called off the search launched early Monday morning after authorities received a report that a man jumped from a bridge into the Tallahala River.

Capt. Tommy Cox said a report came in around 4 a.m. that a man had jumped from the Interstate 59 bridge spanning the river.

Police officers and firefighters searched the area but didn’t find anything, Cox said. A volunteer dive team was later called in to help with the search. The dive team also came up empty-handed.

Officials decided to call off the search shortly after 2 p.m.

“We got the initial report about 4:00 in the morning and our officers were assisted by the Laurel Fire Department and they helped us using their thermal imaging equipment but couldn’t locate anyone.” Cox said. “Today we were assisted by the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, local volunteers, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department and the Hattiesburg Swift Water Rescue Team and so we want to thank everybody for coming out and helping today, we really appreciate it.”

If you have any information about this incident, you’re asked to call the Laurel Police Department at 601-399-4440.

