Some Jefferson Davis Co. residents experiencing low water pressure

Several customers with the Double Ponds Water Association in Jefferson Davis County have been experiencing low water pressure since Friday, the company confirmed.

A company representative said the problems are being caused by a water line leak. We’re told crews worked through the weekend but they have not been able to locate the source of the leak.

According to the company, the pressure issues are affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road.

Heather Grimes, a Double Ponds Water Association customer who reached out to WDAM over the weekend, said her family experiences problems like this several times a year.

Grimes said she’s frustrated because the low water pressure has prevented her family from washing clothes and bathing before a busy work and school week.

A company representative said they hope to locate the leak and have repairs completed sometime Monday.

We’re told the water association has not contacted the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality about the possibility of a boil water advisory.

