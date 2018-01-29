Low water pressure issue in Jefferson Davis Co. resolved

According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday. (Photo source: WDAM)

Low water pressure issues that have been affecting some customers of Double Ponds Water Association for days have been resolved.

The company confirmed Tuesday the leak that was causing the issues has been repaired.

According to the company, the pressure issues started affecting some customers living on Whitesand Road and Williamson Mill Road on Friday.

The company said crews worked through the weekend to find the leak, but it wasn’t located until Tuesday.

Heather Grimes, a Double Ponds Water Association customer who reached out to WDAM, said her family experiences problems like this several times a year.

Grimes said she’s frustrated because the low water pressure prevented her family from washing clothes and bathing before a busy work and school week.

We’re told the water association has not contacted the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality about the possibility of a boil water advisory.

